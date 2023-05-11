Australian Trade Minister Heads to China in Bid to End Trade Disputes - Reports

Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell has departed for China on Thursday with the goal of breaking trade barriers after years of legal sanctions and informal bans, Australian media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell has departed for China on Thursday with the goal of breaking trade barriers after years of legal sanctions and informal bans, Australian media reported.

"During my visit I will be advocating strongly for the full resumption of unimpeded Australian exports to China � for all sectors," Farrell was quoted by ABC as saying prior to the trip.

Farrell, who is seeking to reach an agreement with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, is the first Australian minister of trade to visit China since 2019. He was greeted in Beijing by Australia's Ambassador to China Graham Fletcher, the report said.

"We're here to continue the process of stabilizing our trading relationship with China, to the benefit of our two great nations," Farrell was quoted by ABC as saying upon arrival.

In May 2020, China imposed an 80% tariff on Australian barley exports, thus practically closing its market. The move was in reaction to Australia's support of the United States' call to conduct an independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19, implying Beijing was responsible for the virus.

On February 6, Wang spoke with Farrell during the first bilateral meeting since 2019, which was widely interpreted as a sign both sides wanted to mend ties. On March 15, China lifted the ban on Australian coal imposed at the end of 2020. On April 11, Canberra suspended its suit to the World Trade Organization against Beijing after an agreement on Australian barley was reached.