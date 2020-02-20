UrduPoint.com
Australian Train Derails Killing Two

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 06:03 PM

Australian train derails killing two

A passenger train derailed killing two people in Australia Thursday, with medics saying many more were being assessed for injuries

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :A passenger train derailed killing two people in Australia Thursday, with medics saying many more were being assessed for injuries.

Emergency services said the train travelling from Melbourne to Sydney came off the tracks near the town of Wallan.

Police confirmed that two people had died at the scene and Ambulance Victoria said "one person is being airlifted to Melbourne.""A large number of people are being assessed but are not believed to be seriously injured."The incident is believed to have occurred shortly before 7:45 pm.

