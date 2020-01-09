UrduPoint.com
Australian Troops To Continue Mission In Iraq Despite Escalated Tensions - Prime Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 44 seconds ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 09:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The Australian troops remain committed to their mission in Iraq despite the recent Iranian attacks on the US bases in the country, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

On Tuesday night, Iran launched a missile attack on two bases in Iraq housing US personnel to avenge the United States' extrajudicial killing of Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani. No Americans or Iraqis were killed in the attacks. Following the Iranian missile attacks, US President Donald Trump said that the United States would impose additional economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

"Our goal remains a united, stable Iraq and the focus of our efforts is countering Daesh [Islamic State terrorist group, banned in Russia] and its support network ... We remain committed to carrying on this important work," Morrison said in an address, as quoted by the SBS broadcaster.

The prime minister called on Iran and the United States to de-escalate tensions and exercise restraint.

Currently, some 300 Australian servicemen are deployed to Iraq.

