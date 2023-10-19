Open Menu

Australian Unemployment Falls To 3.6 Pct In September

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2023 | 12:10 PM

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Australia's unemployment fell from 3.7 percent to 3.6 percent in September, data has revealed.

According to monthly labor force data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday, the Australian economy added 6,700 jobs between August and September.

Responding to the data, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said that it takes the total number of jobs created since the governing Labor Party won power in May 2022 to 561,500.

"This is the most jobs created in the first term of any government on record, and we're only halfway through the term," he told reporters in Canberra.

"Unemployment, despite all of our economic challenges, is lower now than when we came to office."

However, the ABS said that the biggest factor in the fall in unemployment between August and September was a drop in the number of people in the labor force.

