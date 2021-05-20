UrduPoint.com
Australian Unemployment Falls To 5.5 Pct Despite Job Losses

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 03:18 PM

Australia's unemployment rate has fallen despite thousands of people losing work after the government ended the coronavirus wage subsidy scheme

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :-- Australia's unemployment rate has fallen despite thousands of people losing work after the government ended the coronavirus wage subsidy scheme.

According to labour force data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday, the unemployment rate for April was 5.5 percent - down from 5.7 percent in March.

It marks the sixth consecutive month that unemployment has fallen from 6.9 percent in October, with unemployment now 0.2 percent higher than the start of the pandemic, according to Bjorn Jarvis, the head of labour statistics at the ABS.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the data proved the country's economic recovery from the pandemic was on track.

However, ABS figures revealed that the number of people employed in Australia fell by 30,600 between March and April.

The fall, which was offset by a fall in the number of people actively looking for work, coincided with the end of the JobKeeper Payment at the end of March.

JobKeeper was introduced by the government to keep people employed and stimulate the economy amid the pandemic but was slowly wound down before ending.

"Some of the 31,000 fall in employment may relate to the end of JobKeeper, but it could also reflect usual month-to-month variation in the labour market and some larger than usual seasonal changes similar to those we saw earlier in the year," Jarvis said in a media release.

The number of total hours worked by Australians fell 0.7 percent between March and April, which Jarvis said could be attributed to seasonal factors.

