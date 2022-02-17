Australian unemployment rate stable despite COVID-19 outbreaks hit hours worked

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday published labor force data for January and revealed that the jobless rate was stable at 4.2 percent, equalling December as the lowest rate since August 2008

CANBERRA, Feb. 17 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) --:The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday published labor force data for January and revealed that the jobless rate was stable at 4.2 percent, equalling December as the lowest rate since August 2008.

However, the total number of hours worked by Australians fell by 8.8 percent, or 159 million hours, from December as a result of surging COVID-19 infections.

Bjorn Jarvis, head of labor statistics at the ABS, said in a media release that the large fall in hours worked in January 2022 reflected more people than usual taking annual leave and sick leave in the first two weeks of January, which was a period with high numbers of COVID-19 cases associated with the Omicron variant, and considerable disruption across the labor market.

"While we again saw higher than usual numbers of people taking annual leave, even more so than last year, the 8.8 percent fall in hours worked in January 2022 also reflected much higher than usual numbers of people on sick leave," Jarvis said.