UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Universities Seek To Ease Concern Over Racism, COVID-19

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 04:15 PM

Australian universities seek to ease concern over racism, COVID-19

Representatives of Australia's universities have moved to reassure international students, following concern over racist incidents and the risk of COVID-19 spread when classes return in July

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Representatives of Australia's universities have moved to reassure international students, following concern over racist incidents and the risk of COVID-19 spread when classes return in July.

Vicki Thomson, chief executive of Group of Eight (Go8) which represents the country's top universities, said Wednesday that the institutions would abide by their responsibility to keep all students safe whether they come from Australia or overseas.

The statement came after an alert issued by the Chinese Ministry of Education on Tuesday asking Chinese students to be prudent in choosing to go or return to Australia for study due to risks of the COVID-19 pandemic and discrimination against Asian people there.

"Australia and our universities remain safe destinations for all of our students. The Go8 is absolutely committed to our international students and to maintaining a positive and collaborative relationship with China," Thomson said.

In 2019, Chinese students made up 37.3 percent of international enrolments at Australian universities, while more than 260,000 Chinese students were enrolled in all education sectors in the country, according to data of the Australian Department of Education, Skills and Employment.

Related Topics

Australia Education China Alert July 2019 All From Top Asia Employment

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 1,126 new coronavirus recoveries

1 hour ago

Oman announces 689 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

France's Eiffel Tower to reopen on June 25

3 minutes ago

World economy to contract at least 6% in 2020: OEC ..

3 minutes ago

S. Korea reports 50 more COVID-19 cases, 11,902 in ..

3 minutes ago

Govt pursuing holistic strategy to combat COVID-19 ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.