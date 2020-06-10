Australian universities seek to ease concern over racism, COVID-19

Representatives of Australia's universities have moved to reassure international students, following concern over racist incidents and the risk of COVID-19 spread when classes return in July

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Representatives of Australia's universities have moved to reassure international students, following concern over racist incidents and the risk of COVID-19 spread when classes return in July.

Vicki Thomson, chief executive of Group of Eight (Go8) which represents the country's top universities, said Wednesday that the institutions would abide by their responsibility to keep all students safe whether they come from Australia or overseas.

The statement came after an alert issued by the Chinese Ministry of Education on Tuesday asking Chinese students to be prudent in choosing to go or return to Australia for study due to risks of the COVID-19 pandemic and discrimination against Asian people there.

"Australia and our universities remain safe destinations for all of our students. The Go8 is absolutely committed to our international students and to maintaining a positive and collaborative relationship with China," Thomson said.

In 2019, Chinese students made up 37.3 percent of international enrolments at Australian universities, while more than 260,000 Chinese students were enrolled in all education sectors in the country, according to data of the Australian Department of Education, Skills and Employment.