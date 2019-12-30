UrduPoint.com
Australian Volunteer Firefighter Dies In Accident Amid Devastating Bushfires - Statement

Australian Volunteer Firefighter Dies in Accident Amid Devastating Bushfires - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The New South Wales Rural Fire Service confirmed on Monday that one volunteer firefighter died as a result of an accident which saw the truck they were traveling roll over due to high winds, amid record temperatures and devastating bushfires in Australia, a statement read.

"The firefighters were working on the Green Valley, Talmalmo Fire, approximately 70km east of Albury when it's believed that the truck rolled when hit by extreme winds associated with the fire," a press release on the fire service's website read.

Two other firefighters who were in the same truck were taken to hospital and treated for burns. In another incident, a second vehicle also overturned due to high winds, and one firefighter was hospitalized.

Since early November, Australia has been ravaged by serious bushfires which have resulted in the deaths of ten people.

The blazes have also devastated millions of acres of forests, destroying both rare plant species and animal habitats, and thousands of buildings.

The fires have been the result of severe drought and record setting temperatures in Australia. Last Wednesday, Australia recorded its warmest day on record, with an average maximum of 107.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

Thousands of volunteer firefighters are tackling the catastrophic blazes in Australia. On Sunday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that eligible volunteers in New South Wales, comprising those who are self-employed or work in small- or medium-sized business, could receive 300 Australian Dollars ($209) a day for their service. This program is set to be rolled out across all states in which there are bushfires.

