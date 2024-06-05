Australian Watchdog Drops Court Fight With X Over Violent Posts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Australia's online watchdog on Wednesday dropped a legal effort to force Elon Musk's X to remove posts depicting the violent stabbing of a Sydney priest.
"I have decided to discontinue the proceedings in the Federal Court against X Corp," eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said in a statement.
The watchdog had ordered Musk's company to globally remove about 65 video and audio clips of the April 15 non-fatal attack in a church.
But X challenged the commission's right to make a global takedown order, arguing that geoblocking users in Australia was enough.
The watchdog had argued X's measures were easily dodged with the use of popular location-masking services like VPN.
Inman Grant -- a former Twitter employee -- defended the decision to take legal action: "I stand by my investigators and the decisions eSafety made."
"Our sole goal and focus in issuing our removal notice was to prevent this extremely violent footage from going viral, potentially inciting further violence and inflicting more harm on the Australian community," she said.
The disputed posts showed Assyrian orthodox Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel being stabbed about six times during a livestreamed sermon.
Video of the attack, which spread widely on social media and sparked a riot by followers of the church in western Sydney, has been blamed by Australian authorities for feeding tensions in the community.
A 16-year-old has been charged with "committing a terrorist act" in relation to the attack, which is said to have been religiously motivated.
The eSafety Commissioner said most Australians accepted that such graphic material should not be broadcast on television.
This "begs an obvious question of why it should be allowed to be distributed freely and accessible online 24/7 to anyone, including children," she said.
Inman Grant said X routinely took down content globally, citing its removal of a compilation video of a knifeman's rampage in a Sydney shopping mall in April.
Other major platforms had complied with the watchdog's requests and removal notices related to the church attack, she said, including Meta, microsoft, Google, Snap, TikTok, Reddit and Telegram.
"This is because the video violated their terms of service and their standards of decency."
Inman Grant said she now "welcomed the opportunity" for a merits-based review of her decision by the country's Administrative Appeals Tribunal.
Her decision to drop the case followed a setback last month when the Federal Court refused to extend the order for a global ban while the court case was being fought.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024
SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP
IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad
UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..
India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals
South Punjab lawyers call for video-link hearing facility in Multan
Police claim to arrest four persons with bike, weapons, cell phone
PTI near to cross limits: Tariq Fazal
ICCI President greets newly-elected body of APP Employees Union
FBR unearths network of tax fraudsters
18 gamblers, held during a raid at two gambling dens
More Stories From World
-
'Life goes on' - Panama islanders relocated as sea level rises20 minutes ago
-
Modric set for international swan song at Euro 202430 minutes ago
-
US health experts vote against MDMA as treatment for PTSD40 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks open lower40 minutes ago
-
Garcia late show helps Spain qualify for Euro 20251 hour ago
-
Carbon capture must quadruple by 2050 to meet climate targets: report1 hour ago
-
Doncic and Irving lead Mavs against Celtics for NBA crown2 hours ago
-
Body recovery effort 'called off' at Papua New Guinea landslide site2 hours ago
-
Djokovic withdrawal shakes up French Open as Swiatek roars into semis2 hours ago
-
Sinner reaches first French Open semi-final, to become world No.18 hours ago
-
'Really sad' Djokovic out of French Open with knee injury8 hours ago
-
Defending T20 champions England washed out after Scotland scare9 hours ago