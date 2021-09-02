Australian wildlife including koalas on list of endangered species

Australian wildlife, including koalas, have been included on a list of hundreds of endangered native animals and plants along with the main threats to their survival

The study, published in the journal of Ecology and Evolution, was released on Thursday in an effort to kickstart emergency conservation efforts.

Data collected by the researchers, led by environmental scientists from the University of Queensland (UQ), has already been sent to Federal and state authorities and conservation groups including Birdlife Australia, World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), and the Nature Conservancy.

"This information can improve the conservation of some of Australia's most endangered plants and animals by providing conservation managers with more precise data to better direct their efforts," said Michelle Ward, a doctoral candidate at UQ's school of Earth and Environmental Sciences and the study's lead author.