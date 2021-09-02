UrduPoint.com

Australian Wildlife Including Koalas On List Of Endangered Species

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 01:17 PM

Australian wildlife including koalas on list of endangered species

Australian wildlife, including koalas, have been included on a list of hundreds of endangered native animals and plants along with the main threats to their survival

SYDNEY, Sept. 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) --:Australian wildlife, including koalas, have been included on a list of hundreds of endangered native animals and plants along with the main threats to their survival.

The study, published in the journal of Ecology and Evolution, was released on Thursday in an effort to kickstart emergency conservation efforts.

Data collected by the researchers, led by environmental scientists from the University of Queensland (UQ), has already been sent to Federal and state authorities and conservation groups including Birdlife Australia, World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), and the Nature Conservancy.

"This information can improve the conservation of some of Australia's most endangered plants and animals by providing conservation managers with more precise data to better direct their efforts," said Michelle Ward, a doctoral candidate at UQ's school of Earth and Environmental Sciences and the study's lead author.

Related Topics

World Australia Lead From

Recent Stories

Putin May Take Part in Online G20 Summit - Kremlin

Putin May Take Part in Online G20 Summit - Kremlin

3 minutes ago
 U.S. agricultural futures fall

U.S. agricultural futures fall

3 minutes ago
 Storm Ida brings heavy rain, flash flooding to New ..

Storm Ida brings heavy rain, flash flooding to New York City

3 minutes ago
 UK Foreign Minister to Discuss Afghanistan Evacuat ..

UK Foreign Minister to Discuss Afghanistan Evacuation With Qatari Authorities - ..

3 minutes ago
 Vaccination coupled with simple preventive tools m ..

Vaccination coupled with simple preventive tools may help counter lethal Delta s ..

8 minutes ago
 Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis dies aged 96: hos ..

Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis dies aged 96: hospital source

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.