Australian Woman Arrested In Lethal Mushroom Mystery

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Australian police on Thursday arrested the woman at the centre of a mushroom meal mystery that left three people dead and a local preacher fighting for his life.

The arrest of Erin Patterson, 49, is the latest twist in a saga that has gripped the nation and thrust the spotlight on the small rural town of Leongatha, 110 kilometres (70 miles) southeast of Melbourne.

Detective Inspector Dean Thomas said the arrest was "just the next step in what has been a complex and thorough investigation".

"Over the last three months, this investigation has been subject to an incredibly intense level of media and public interest -- not only here but also nationally and internationally," he added.

Police said earlier they had executed a search warrant at Patterson's address in the morning.

She has not been charged.

Patterson served the mushrooms as part of a beef Wellington dish on the afternoon of July 29 to her estranged parents-in-law Don and Gail Patterson, local Baptist pastor Ian Wilkinson and his wife Heather.

Later that night, the two couples were taken to hospital with food poisoning symptoms as their health rapidly deteriorated.

Within a week, three of them were dead

Police believe their symptoms were consistent with those caused by eating highly toxic death cap mushrooms.

Of the four, only 69-year-old pastor Wilkinson survived after spending nearly two months gravely ill in hospital. He was released on September 23.

