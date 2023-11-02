Australian woman charged with murder over mushroom meal deaths

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Australian police charged a woman with murder Thursday over a mushroom meal that left three people dead and a local preacher fighting for his life.

Erin Patterson, 49, faces three counts of murder and two of attempted murder over the meal, Victoria state detectives said in a statement.

She has publicly denied any wrongdoing.

The charges were laid just hours after detectives had arrested her and searched her home in the small rural town of Leongatha, southeast of Melbourne.

In addition, police said they had charged Patterson with another three counts of attempted murder over three earlier incidents in 2021-2022 when a 48-year-old man "became ill after meals".