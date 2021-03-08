UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australians Encouraged To 'Unmute' Themselves To Stop Violence Against Women - Minister Marise Payne

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 02:15 PM

Australians Encouraged to 'Unmute' Themselves to Stop Violence Against Women - Minister Marise Payne

Australian Minister for Women Marise Payne has launched the third phase of the national campaign that will encourage Australians to "unmute" or speak up when witnessing disrespect against women and their children to mark International Women's Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) Australian Minister for Women Marise Payne has launched the third phase of the national campaign that will encourage Australians to "unmute" or speak up when witnessing disrespect against women and their children to mark International Women's Day.

"We have made considerable progress towards gender equality in Australia but challenges remain whether that be in the home or the workplace," Payne said.

The A$18.8 million (just over $14 million) campaign is also known as the Stop it at the Start campaign which will empower young adults to take actions that will have a positive influence on the attitudes and behaviors of young people.

In launching the campaign Payne, who is also the Foreign Affairs Minister, together with Acting Defence Minister and Minister for Families Anne Ruston were questioned over the government's response to historical rape allegations that have intensified scrutiny of the treatments of women in Australian politics.

"Each and every one of us has a role to play in ensuring disrespectful attitudes and behaviours towards women are not learned in childhood," Ruston said.

The Stop it at the Start campaign was launched in 2016 as an initiative under the National Plan to Reduce Violence Against Women and their Children 2010-2022 and is funded under the Morrison Government. Phase one of the campaign encouraged adults to recognize their own unconscious behavior and understand the influence such behavior can have on others, including the next generation. Phase two asked people to take ownership of the issue rather than using arguments to rationalize disrespectful behaviors.

Phase three of the campaign will be rolled out across television, cinema, online, outdoor, digital and social media from Sunday 14 March.

Research conducted at the start of the campaign found that it was changing attitudes with 42 percent of adults taking action such as having a conversation with a young person about respectful relationships or changing the way they behave towards other.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Australia Social Media Young Progress March Women Sunday 2016 TV From Government Million

Recent Stories

Who was the first person who contracted COVID-19 d ..

6 minutes ago

Libya parliament to vote on interim PM's new cabin ..

1 minute ago

Williams, Gorman lead support for Markle over roya ..

1 minute ago

PFA seals food point, fine imposed on others

2 minutes ago

Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitte ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey gives 10M+ COVID-19 vaccine jabs nationwide ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.