Australians Reluctant To Increase Military Spending - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Most Australians want either to decrease military spending or keep it the same, while only 39% believe more public funds should go to the military, a fresh ABC Vote Compass poll showed on Thursday

The pollster interviewed 327,490 respondents from April 11 to April 25.

Asked how much they think Australia should spend on its military, 33% said "about the same as now," 14% said "somewhat less," 8% said "much less," 26% said "somewhat more," 13% said "much more," and 6% said they didn't know.

Another survey of 32,974 respondents from April 22 to April 25 showed that more Australians think the government should take a "tougher stance" on China: 58% agreed, 12% disagreed, 24% were neutral, and 6% were undecided.

The survey is taking place against the backdrop of massive Australian shipments of military aid to Ukraine. According to reports, Australia has agreed to a request by the United States to boost its assistance to the country.

