Australians to have visual treat from Moon eclipse

SYDNEY, Nov. 19 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) --:Night-sky gazers in Australia are, weather permitting, in for a visual treat on Friday evening with the longest partial eclipse of the Moon in almost 600 years.

The rare celestial sight will be caused by the Earth casting a shadow which will shroud more than 97 percent of the full Moon's face.

Lunar eclipses can usually be observed somewhere on Earth about twice a year. Normally the Moon's orbit is either above or below the Earth's shadow, but during an eclipse the full Moon travels through the shadow.

Professor Tim Bedding, from the Sydney Institute for Astronomy at the University of Sydney, said by the time the Moon rises on Friday, just after 7:30 p.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT), it will already have started moving through that shadow.

"Over the next hour or so, it will move deeper into the shadow and reach maximum eclipse at 8:03 p.m., before gradually emerging from the shadow," Bedding told Xinhua.