Australians told 'prepare for worst' as tropical cyclone nears

Gold Coast, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Violent winds toppled power lines Friday as a tropical cyclone inched towards Australia's eastern coast, sparking evacuation orders and leaving more than 50,000 homes without electricity.

Tropical Cyclone Alfred was 165 kilometres (100 miles) east of Brisbane city on Friday morning, crawling towards the densely populated coastline at "walking speed", government forecasts said.

Some four million people were in the firing line along a 400-kilometre (250-mile) stretch of coastline straddling the border of Queensland state and New South Wales.

It is a region rarely troubled by typhoons -- it has been more than 50 years since a tropical cyclone made landfall in that part of Queensland.

More than 50,000 homes were without power on Friday morning as damaging winds brought down power lines, officials and utility companies said.

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli said the storm already "packed a punch", warning conditions would get worse as it approached land late on Friday or early Saturday.

Emergency response officials said they had issued evacuation orders for some 10,000 people in the flood-prone northern rivers region of New South Wales.

There was particular concern for the town of Lismore, which was engulfed by record 14-metre (45-feet) floodwaters after heavy rains in 2022.

Many residents have spent the past three days fortifying their homes with sandbags, tying down loose furniture and stocking up on food and water.

"A lot of people are feeling a bit anxious, for sure, because we don't know what's going to happen," said Paul Farrow from Coolangatta, a coastal suburb better known for its sun-splashed beaches.

"Yeah, we could all lose our houses. Who knows," the 62-year-old told AFP.