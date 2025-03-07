Open Menu

Australians Told 'prepare For Worst' As Tropical Cyclone Nears

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Australians told 'prepare for worst' as tropical cyclone nears

Gold Coast, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Violent winds toppled power lines Friday as a tropical cyclone inched towards Australia's eastern coast, swelling rivers, sparking evacuation orders and leaving 80,000 homes without electricity.

Tropical Cyclone Alfred was 125 kilometres (80 miles) east of Brisbane by Friday afternoon, crawling towards the densely populated coastline at "walking speed", government forecasts said.

Some four million people were in the firing line along a 400-kilometre (250-mile) stretch of coastline straddling the state border of Queensland and New South Wales.

It is a region rarely troubled by typhoons -- it has been more than 50 years since a tropical cyclone made landfall in that stretch of coast.

No deaths have been reported, but police said one man was missing after his four-wheel drive vehicle was swept from a bridge into fast-running river water south of the cyclone.

"The male driver was able to exit the vehicle and secure himself to a tree branch," New South Wales police said in a statement.

But later, "the man was swept from the tree and seen to go beneath the water where he has not been sighted since."

Heavy rains associated with the cyclone had already prompted flood warnings in the area.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports ..

Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports tournament’

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Sharjah showcases its tourist destinations at ITB ..

Sharjah showcases its tourist destinations at ITB Berlin 2025

11 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy mon ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy month of Ramadan

11 hours ago
 184 kilogrammes of narcotics seized by Abu Dhabi P ..

184 kilogrammes of narcotics seized by Abu Dhabi Police; two Asians arrested

11 hours ago
Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north ..

Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh

12 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visi ..

12 hours ago
 Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme ..

Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan

12 hours ago
 Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes o ..

Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..

12 hours ago
 European rocket aims for first commercial launch a ..

European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays

12 hours ago
 Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

14 hours ago

More Stories From World