Australians Told 'prepare For Worst' As Tropical Cyclone Nears
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 12:40 PM
Gold Coast, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Violent winds toppled power lines Friday as a tropical cyclone inched towards Australia's eastern coast, swelling rivers, sparking evacuation orders and leaving 80,000 homes without electricity.
Tropical Cyclone Alfred was 125 kilometres (80 miles) east of Brisbane by Friday afternoon, crawling towards the densely populated coastline at "walking speed", government forecasts said.
Some four million people were in the firing line along a 400-kilometre (250-mile) stretch of coastline straddling the state border of Queensland and New South Wales.
It is a region rarely troubled by typhoons -- it has been more than 50 years since a tropical cyclone made landfall in that stretch of coast.
No deaths have been reported, but police said one man was missing after his four-wheel drive vehicle was swept from a bridge into fast-running river water south of the cyclone.
"The male driver was able to exit the vehicle and secure himself to a tree branch," New South Wales police said in a statement.
But later, "the man was swept from the tree and seen to go beneath the water where he has not been sighted since."
Heavy rains associated with the cyclone had already prompted flood warnings in the area.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports tournament’
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2025
Sharjah showcases its tourist destinations at ITB Berlin 2025
Hazza bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy month of Ramadan
184 kilogrammes of narcotics seized by Abu Dhabi Police; two Asians arrested
Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visi ..
Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan
Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..
European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays
Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury
More Stories From World
-
Australians told 'prepare for worst' as tropical cyclone nears2 minutes ago
-
Australians told 'prepare for worst' as tropical cyclone nears2 minutes ago
-
Pamela Anderson finally feels like an actress, 32 years after 'Baywatch'2 minutes ago
-
Israel again weaponizing starvation in besieged Gaza: UN rights experts12 minutes ago
-
World War II bomb found on tracks to Paris train station22 minutes ago
-
Trump backs off Mexico, Canada tariffs after market blowback31 minutes ago
-
EU shifts on defence -- and concedes maybe 'Macron was right'32 minutes ago
-
Canada to hold off most tariffs on US after Trump pauses levies32 minutes ago
-
Inside The Pantry: South Africa's nightlife and diversity collide32 minutes ago
-
Real Sociedad fight back to earn Man United draw in Europa League41 minutes ago
-
Gun-wielding teen charged with 'endangering' Australian passenger plane41 minutes ago
-
Deja vu on the Moon: Private US spaceship again lands awkwardly41 minutes ago