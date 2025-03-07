Open Menu

Australians Told 'prepare For Worst' As Tropical Cyclone Nears

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 10:19 PM

Australians told 'prepare for worst' as tropical cyclone nears

Violent winds toppled power lines Friday as a tropical cyclone inched towards Australia's eastern coast, swelling rivers, sparking evacuation orders and leaving 80,000 homes without electricity.

Gold Coast, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Violent winds toppled power lines Friday as a tropical cyclone inched towards Australia's eastern coast, swelling rivers, sparking evacuation orders and leaving 80,000 homes without electricity.

Tropical Cyclone Alfred was 125 kilometres (80 miles) east of Brisbane by Friday afternoon, crawling towards the densely populated coastline at "walking speed", government forecasts said.

Some four million people were in the firing line along a 400-kilometre (250-mile) stretch of coastline straddling the state border of Queensland and New South Wales.

It is a region rarely troubled by typhoons -- it has been more than 50 years since a tropical cyclone made landfall in that stretch of coast.

No deaths have been reported, but police said one man was missing after his four-wheel drive vehicle was swept from a bridge into fast-running river water south of the cyclone.

"The male driver was able to exit the vehicle and secure himself to a tree branch," New South Wales police said in a statement.

But later, "the man was swept from the tree and seen to go beneath the water where he has not been sighted since."

Heavy rains associated with the cyclone had already prompted flood warnings in the area.

Recent Stories

AJK Chief Justice pays courtesy call on Chief Just ..

AJK Chief Justice pays courtesy call on Chief Justice of Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Interpol’s Int'l Day observed

Interpol’s Int'l Day observed

3 minutes ago
 Revised schedule: minor changes proposed in NPC el ..

Revised schedule: minor changes proposed in NPC election

3 minutes ago
 DPO attended funeral prayer of Rizwan Qureishi

DPO attended funeral prayer of Rizwan Qureishi

1 second ago
 Two foreign tourists rescued after getting ost whi ..

Two foreign tourists rescued after getting ost while Skiing at Siri Paye

10 minutes ago
 Punjab govt allows teachers' holiday on Saturdays ..

Punjab govt allows teachers' holiday on Saturdays during Ramadan

10 minutes ago
Muqam expresses grief over passing of ANP leader M ..

Muqam expresses grief over passing of ANP leader Mutawakal Khan Advocate

10 minutes ago
 18 power looms caught stealing electricity

18 power looms caught stealing electricity

10 minutes ago
 UAF, KOICA to further expand collaboration in nutr ..

UAF, KOICA to further expand collaboration in nutrition, eco-friendly initiative ..

10 minutes ago
 Cabinet expansion to strengthen governance: Talal

Cabinet expansion to strengthen governance: Talal

6 minutes ago
 China's Hubei building a world-famous cultural tou ..

China's Hubei building a world-famous cultural tourism destination

6 minutes ago
 No complaint filed against labour Secretary Sindh: ..

No complaint filed against labour Secretary Sindh: Sindh Minister for Labour and ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World