UrduPoint.com

Australians Who Received Novavax COVID-19 Shots Denied Vaccination Certificate - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

Australians Who Received Novavax COVID-19 Shots Denied Vaccination Certificate - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Australians who received the Novavax coronavirus shots are not eligible to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination certificate as the drug still lacks registration, the news.com.au portal reported on Thursday.

About 2,500 people in Australia's New South Wales enrolled in Novavax vaccination trials in 2020 to test the vaccine by the US biotechnology firm, the news outlet said. The participants received both shots last fall, then received a booster shot this September.

However, the vaccine has not yet received the national regulator's approval, which makes recipients ineligible for a certificate, the news outlet said, citing one such person whose vaccination was recognized neither by the state nor by the Federal government.

"The Novavax is a really good vaccine. Trial participants in the UK and US are officially recognised as vaccinated, even though Novavax is not approved yet," the trial participant was quoted as saying.

Commenting on the matter, the federal health department said that those vaccinated with the Novavax shot would have their certificates recognized once the vaccine is approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). The recognition of vaccinations provided through trials before approval by the regulator is up to the state or territory, the department added.

Australia expects to receive 51 million doses of Novavax in late 2021, should the TGA approve the vaccine.

Related Topics

Australia Wales United Kingdom September 2020 Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internatio ..

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internation “Mehfil-e-Musalama” to p ..

17 minutes ago
 vivo Announces Lucky Winners for Wheel of Fortune ..

Vivo Announces Lucky Winners for Wheel of Fortune Activity

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s sto ..

Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s stolen watch and arrest three sus ..

38 minutes ago
 The female fashion designer, determined to do some ..

The female fashion designer, determined to do something in the world of fashion ..

42 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039 ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039;Unity in Diversity&#039; exhi ..

46 minutes ago
 Inter-district boys, girls athletics championship ..

Inter-district boys, girls athletics championship played

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.