Australians Who Received Novavax COVID-19 Shots Denied Vaccination Certificate - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Australians who received the Novavax coronavirus shots are not eligible to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination certificate as the drug still lacks registration, the news.com.au portal reported on Thursday.

About 2,500 people in Australia's New South Wales enrolled in Novavax vaccination trials in 2020 to test the vaccine by the US biotechnology firm, the news outlet said. The participants received both shots last fall, then received a booster shot this September.

However, the vaccine has not yet received the national regulator's approval, which makes recipients ineligible for a certificate, the news outlet said, citing one such person whose vaccination was recognized neither by the state nor by the Federal government.

"The Novavax is a really good vaccine. Trial participants in the UK and US are officially recognised as vaccinated, even though Novavax is not approved yet," the trial participant was quoted as saying.

Commenting on the matter, the federal health department said that those vaccinated with the Novavax shot would have their certificates recognized once the vaccine is approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). The recognition of vaccinations provided through trials before approval by the regulator is up to the state or territory, the department added.

Australia expects to receive 51 million doses of Novavax in late 2021, should the TGA approve the vaccine.