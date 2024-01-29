Open Menu

Australia's Asian Cup Credentials Face First Real Test In Quarter-finals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Australia's Asian Cup credentials face first real test in quarter-finals

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Australia's Asian Cup title credentials and stingy defence will be properly put to the test for the first time in Qatar when they face Saudi Arabia or South Korea in the quarter-finals.

The Socceroos' next opponents will be confirmed on Tuesday when Roberto Mancini's Saudi Arabia and Jurgen Klinsmann's South Korea meet in the last 16.

Whoever wins, Australia will face a step-up from anything they have faced so far at the tournament.

The bedrock of their pursuit of a second Asian title -- they won it on home soil in 2015 -- has been a miserly defence that has conceded one goal in four matches.

"Clean sheets win tournaments," coach Graham Arnold said after defeating Syria 1-0 in the group phase.

The Socceroos reached the quarter-finals on Sunday with a 4-0 victory over an Indonesia side ranked 121 places below them.

Related Topics

Australia Syria Qatar Indonesia South Korea Saudi Arabia Sunday 2015 From Asia Coach

Recent Stories

Caretaker ministers, govt officials’ foreign tou ..

Caretaker ministers, govt officials’ foreign tours banned ahead of polls

1 minute ago
 HBL PSL Nine Supplementary and Replacement Players ..

HBL PSL Nine Supplementary and Replacement Players announced

1 hour ago
 Babar Awan terms public response on PTI founder’ ..

Babar Awan terms public response on PTI founder’s call across Pakistan amazing

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Iran resolve to expand ties in political ..

Pakistan, Iran resolve to expand ties in political and security domains

1 hour ago
 Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 indivi ..

Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices

4 hours ago
 Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to W ..

Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz

4 hours ago
SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military co ..

SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved

5 hours ago
 Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail ..

Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC

5 hours ago
 Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakist ..

Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World