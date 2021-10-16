UrduPoint.com

Australia's Biggest Industry Group Urges Gov't To Halve Emissions By 2030

Australia's biggest industry group has called for the country to halve its carbon emissions by 2030

CANBERRA, Oct. 16 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) --:Australia's biggest industry group has called for the country to halve its carbon emissions by 2030.

Innes Willox, the chief executive of the Australian Industry (Ai) Group, wrote in a comment piece for Guardian Australia on Saturday said that the case for stronger climate action "has been strengthening rapidly" while the costs "are turning out to be lower than expected." It comes one day after Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed he will attend the United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference in Glasgow and outline the government's long-term emissions reduction target prior to his departure.

Willox wrote that the new package should include three key commitments; a 2050 net zero commitment, a significantly larger 2030 pledge and policy directions to achieve the goals.

Australia's existing climate target, which was set in 2015, is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 26-28 percent below the 2005 levels by 2030.

