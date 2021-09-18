UrduPoint.com

Australia's Breaking Off Deal On Submarines Undermines Trust Of Entire Europe - Paris

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) By reneging on its submarine deal with France, Australia betrays not just Paris' trust but that of entire Europe, Clement Beaune, the French secretary of state for European affairs, said on Saturday.

"I do not know how we can trust our Australian partners now.

And this was not (just) a move against France, this undermines Europe's trust because now it cannot have confidence in its partners," Beaune told the France 24 broadcaster.

The official stressed the need for action in the wake of the incident.

"This is not a French issue, this is a European issue ” to strengthen our ability to project strategic autonomy and defense," Beaune added.

