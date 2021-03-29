Australia's southeastern city of Brisbane is going into a three-day lockdown from Monday after detecting seven locally transmitted cases over the past days

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Australia's southeastern city of Brisbane is going into a three-day lockdown from Monday after detecting seven locally transmitted cases over the past days.

Earlier in the day, Brisbane, the capital and the largest city of the Queensland state, confirmed another four community transmission cases, pushing the overall tally of such infections detected over the past week to seven. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said that Monday's cases were the highly-infectious UK strain.

"Greater Brisbane is entering a three-day lockdown. This is to stop the spread of #COVID19 after 7 locally acquired cases identified in the community," the Queensland health department reported.

People are banned from leaving home unless for essential reasons to do things like buy food, work or study if they cannot do it remotely, and exercise in local area.

Schools will close from Tuesday until April 19, except for vulnerable children and children of essential workers.