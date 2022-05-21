UrduPoint.com

Australia's Conservative PM Concedes Election Defeat

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2022 | 06:48 PM

Australia's conservative PM concedes election defeat

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison admitted defeat in national elections Saturday after a "difficult night" for his conservative government

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison admitted defeat in national elections Saturday after a "difficult night" for his conservative government.

"Tonight I have spoken to the leader of the opposition and the incoming prime minister, Anthony Albanese, and I have congratulated him on his election victory," Morrison said.

The 54-year-old outgoing leader noted that voter support for major parties had fallen in the election.

"I think about the upheaval that is taking place in our nation, and I think it is important for our nation to heal and to move forward," he said.

Morrison's voice cracked with emotion as he thanked his wife Jennifer and his daughters, "the loves of my life".

"I have no doubt under strong leadership of our coalition, three years from now I am looking forward to the return of a coalition government."

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Wife From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Pashto-China song to celebrate 71st anniversary of ..

Pashto-China song to celebrate 71st anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relation ..

1 minute ago
 Ukraine Holding Hostage 21 Turkish Vessels in Odes ..

Ukraine Holding Hostage 21 Turkish Vessels in Odessa - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Voters oust government in Australian election: med ..

Voters oust government in Australian election: media

2 minutes ago
 Furniture export witnesses 89.34pc increase during ..

Furniture export witnesses 89.34pc increase during last 10 months

2 minutes ago
 All set for second phase of LG by-election in KP

All set for second phase of LG by-election in KP

4 minutes ago
 Akbar Nasir Khan new IGP Islamabad

Akbar Nasir Khan new IGP Islamabad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.