Australia's Consumer Confidence Rises Slightly
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Australia's consumer confidence saw a small gain of 0.4 points at 83.2 last week, according to the latest findings by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) and market research firm Roy Morgan.
The report, released on Tuesday, showed that consumer confidence has now spent a record 56 straight weeks below the mark of 85.
The index was 3.2 points above the same week a year ago but 0.4 points below this year's weekly average of 83.6.
As results indicated, a fifth of Australians felt "better off" financially than this time last year, compared to 53 percent saying that their families are "worse off.
"
One in 10 Australians expected "good times" for their country's economy over the next 12 months, while just over a quarter or 29 percent anticipated "bad times."
As for economic development in the longer term, about 13 percent looked forward to "good times" over the next five years, compared to 18 percent expecting "bad times."
Recent Stories
Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case
NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit
ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today
Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024
Murray again hints at impending retirement
Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid
Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD
More Stories From World
-
Press center opens for China's annual legislative, political consultative sessions25 minutes ago
-
"Article 20" continues to lead China's box office chart25 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks end higher over tech heavyweight gains35 minutes ago
-
Traditional Fujian food, cultural event to be held in Singapore35 minutes ago
-
S.Korea's retail sale grows in January35 minutes ago
-
Coal-rich Chinese province advances shift to green energy35 minutes ago
-
China's Tianjin launches 1st roadway for intelligent connected vehicles35 minutes ago
-
Singapore's services industry revenue grows in Q4 202345 minutes ago
-
Singapore's household net worth up 8.9 pct in Q4 202345 minutes ago
-
Williams rips 'abomination' non-call as Pistons pipped45 minutes ago
-
China launches law case database45 minutes ago
-
China's COMAC airplanes kick off demonstration flights in Southeast Asia55 minutes ago