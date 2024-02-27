(@FahadShabbir)

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Australia's consumer confidence saw a small gain of 0.4 points at 83.2 last week, according to the latest findings by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) and market research firm Roy Morgan.

The report, released on Tuesday, showed that consumer confidence has now spent a record 56 straight weeks below the mark of 85.

The index was 3.2 points above the same week a year ago but 0.4 points below this year's weekly average of 83.6.

As results indicated, a fifth of Australians felt "better off" financially than this time last year, compared to 53 percent saying that their families are "worse off.

"

One in 10 Australians expected "good times" for their country's economy over the next 12 months, while just over a quarter or 29 percent anticipated "bad times."

As for economic development in the longer term, about 13 percent looked forward to "good times" over the next five years, compared to 18 percent expecting "bad times."