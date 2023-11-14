Australia's consumer confidence declined 2.6 percent to 79.9 in November, returning to deeply pessimistic levels, according to a report released on Tuesday

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) -- Australia's consumer confidence declined 2.6 percent to 79.9 in November, returning to deeply pessimistic levels, according to a report released on Tuesday.

The report came about a week after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) lifted its benchmark interest rate for the first time in five months to 4.35 percent, while the central bank governor Michele Bullock also hinted at slower progress of the inflation returning to its 2-3 percent target range.

Analysts from Westpac and the Melbourne Institute found that the consumer sentiment index was down from 82 in October, and November's rate hike has put renewed pressure on family finances and reignited concerns about both the rising cost of living and the prospect of further rate rises to come.

"Responses over the survey week show sentiment was heading for a slight gain prior to the RBA move, responses amongst those surveyed before the decision consistent with an index read of just over 83," said Matthew Hassan, Westpac's senior economist.

"That compares with sharply weaker responses after the move consistent with an index read of 78.2, a 6 percent fall over the course of the survey week," he noted.

Among those surveyed after the RBA decision, 73 percent expected mortgage interest rates to move even higher over the next 12 months, with the readings in October and September at 63 percent and 48 percent, respectively.

Hassan flagged the weak November sentiment print as an "ominous sign" when Australia is heading into the Christmas high season.

"Responses point to another 'penny pinching' Christmas this year with nearly 40 percent of consumers planning to spend less on gifts than last year -- in line with the response we saw this time last year which was the most downbeat response since the question was added in 2009," said the economist.

Earlier, the Australian Retailers Association (ARA), the country's peak retail body, noted in a statement that the rate hike decision is "a significant blow" for the retail industry as the Christmas season is approaching.

"Christmas and the holiday season are when discretionary retailers make up to two-thirds of their profits to sustain them during the winter months," said ARA Chief Executive Officer Paul Zahra.

"Continued interest rate hikes have the dual effect of reducing customer spending whilst also increasing business costs -- during a time where the industry is already under enormous pressure," he added. Enditem