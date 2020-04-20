Australia's new application tracing the contacts of users and warning about the risk of contracting COVID-19, which was introduced in a bid to curb the coronvirus pandemic, has raised privacy concerns among the population and data privacy experts, The Guardian newspaper reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Australia's new application tracing the contacts of users and warning about the risk of contracting COVID-19, which was introduced in a bid to curb the coronvirus pandemic, has raised privacy concerns among the population and data privacy experts, The Guardian newspaper reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Government Services Stuart Robert said at a press conference that the data collected by the Federal government would be used by national health agencies to accelerate the process of contact tracing to minutes. People, he added, will only be asked to add their name, age range, postcode and phone number to the app. According to the minister, the more people who use the app, the sooner coronavirus-related restrictions could be eased or even lifted. However, the app was not unanimously welcomed, with some lawmakers having ruled out downloading it due to privacy concerns.

According to the newspaper, citing Vanessa Teague, the chief executive of Thinking Cybersecurity and an adjunct professor at the Australian National University, there will still be concerns until the government has formally made the data inaccessible to law enforcement agencies.

The so-called centralized model, envisaging that officials would de-encrypt contact information based on a positive test for COVID-19, means that they will get access to a complete list of people's contacts. Instead, the government should use the decentralized model of the app, when it directly notifies users if they are a close contact of someone diagnosed with COVID-19, preventing the health authorities from getting access to personal data.

The newspaper also added that it was wrong to link the success of the app with lifting of the lockdown, as Singapore and South Korea, which used similar apps, still had lockdown measures in force.

So far, Australia has registered more than 6,600 cases of the disease, including 71 fatalities and over 4,200 recoveries.