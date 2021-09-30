Australian coronavirus contact-tracing app COVIDSafe has proven useless despite the 9.1 million Australian dollars ($6.5 million) invested in it by the government, Australia's 9News channel reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Australian coronavirus contact-tracing app COVIDSafe has proven useless despite the 9.1 million Australian Dollars ($6.5 million) invested in it by the government, Australia's 9News channel reported on Thursday.

About 7.6 million users have downloaded the app to their mobile devices, but only 17 unique close contacts of infected people have been identified so far and none since last October, the broadcaster said, adding that the developer has no information about how many Australians actually use it.

Another shortcoming is that COVIDSafe only detects close contacts between people who spent 15 minutes in close proximity, but ignores the presence of infected individuals living next door, according to the report.

The Australian government released COVIDSafe in April 2020 as a tool to help health care professionals swiftly contact people who may have contracted COVID-19. Users are guaranteed that their data will be protected, as the app operates via Bluetooth and does not collect user location data.

The number of registered COVID-19 cases in Australia for the entire period of the pandemic is estimated to be 105,131, with 1,290 deaths. Over 50% of Australians over 16 years old are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but the country's government hopes to vaccinate up to 80% before Christmas.