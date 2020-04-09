Australia has registered fewer than 100 new cases of the coronavirus infection in a single day for the first time in over three weeks, the country's health minister, Greg Hunt, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Australia has registered fewer than 100 new cases of the coronavirus infection in a single day for the first time in over three weeks, the country's health minister, Greg Hunt, said on Thursday.

"In the 24 hours to this morning's report, there was an increase of 96 cases. This is the first time in over three weeks that fewer than 100 people have been added to the list of those with coronavirus. That is an exceptionally important development for Australia," Hunt said at a news briefing.

The minister went on to caution against relaxing measures in response to the positive news ahead of the Easter holidays, saying that "the virus does not take a holiday."

According to Hunt, the toll of COVID-19 infections in Australia currently stands at 6,068, with 51 deaths as a result.

The numbers were extrapolated from over 323,000 tests, among the highest tests per capita in the world, the minister said in the televised briefing.