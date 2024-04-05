Australia's Ex-foreign Minister Named UN Myanmar Envoy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 11:47 PM
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday appointed former Australian foreign minister Julie Bishop as his new envoy for Myanmar, his office said in a statement
United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday appointed former Australian foreign minister Julie Bishop as his new envoy for Myanmar, his office said in a statement.
As civil conflict rages in the Southeast Asian country, the post has been vacant since the departure in June 2023 of Noeleen Heyzer.
Bishop is currently the chancellor of the Australian National University, but brings extensive government experience to the role. Beyond her posting as foreign minister, she served as a cabinet minister for education, science and training.
She was a member of parliament for 20 years.
Bishop will be asked to work with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, "member states and all stakeholders to advance toward a Myanmar-led political solution to the crisis," Khaled Khiari, the UN assistant secretary general for the middle East, Asia and the Pacific, said Thursday.
UN officials on Thursday painted a desperate picture of the situation in Myanmar, where mounting hunger, mass displacement and safety concerns are rife.
The military's ouster of Aung San Suu Kyi's government in 2021 sparked renewed fighting with ethnic minority, as well as with pro-democracy "People's Defense Forces" (PDFs) in areas previously untouched by decades of conflict in Myanmar.
According to the United Nations, 2.8 million people are displaced in Myanmar, 90 percent of them since the junta took power in 2021. That number has only risen as fighting has intensified in the Southeast Asian nation since last autumn.
food insecurity now affects about 12.9 million people, about a quarter of Myanmar's population, according to the UN.
Recent Stories
Al Qudus day rally held
Personal ego, divisive politics can resolve issues: Bilawal
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport
Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh
PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..
No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN Security Council told
CCP aims to propose digital competition bill for Pakistani market
Additional IG reviews progress report of ten years of cases, challans
Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data
Landa breaks collarbone in another Tour of Basque Country crash
More Stories From World
-
Vingegaard and Evenepoel must beat the clock to start Tour de France1 minute ago
-
Russian forces up pressure on Ukraine's eastern front14 minutes ago
-
No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN Security Council told14 minutes ago
-
French schoolboy dies as Macron warns of teenage violence12 minutes ago
-
Russian governor in intensive care after stabbing12 minutes ago
-
French schools must be protected from teenager violence: Macron12 minutes ago
-
'I am fine:' New York rattled by small earthquake12 minutes ago
-
Ukraine claims Russian planes destroyed in overnight drone attack12 minutes ago
-
UN Chief calls on Israel to boost aid delivery to Gaza, rethink military tactics2 hours ago
-
Thousands of Philippine schools suspend in-person classes due to heat3 hours ago
-
Meta to start labeling AI-generated content in May3 hours ago
-
Taiwan rescuers free nine from cave after quake4 hours ago