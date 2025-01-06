Open Menu

Australia's Fatal Light Aircraft Crashes Claim 27 Lives In 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2025 | 04:40 PM

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Fatal light aircraft crashes claimed 27 lives in 20 unnecessary accidents last year in Australia after two consecutive years of recording 33 deaths, according to the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB).

Despite the decrease in the number of fatalities, the spate of fatal crashes in 2024 caused concern about the future of the hobby aircraft sector, and aviation experts are calling for more thorough investigations into recreational aircraft accidents, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) on Monday.

Aviation consultant and training officer Lorraine MacGillivray said she wanted to see more air crash investigations and less red tape for pilot training following the death of five people in a string of crashes in the state of Victoria between September and November last year, the ABC reported.

However, large passenger carriers received priority when determining what was investigated, said the ATSB Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell, adding the risk of a fatality was greater around Australia's 2,300 non-towered aerodromes, calling for pilots to remain vigilant to boost safety.

The ATSB said it could investigate around 70 aviation, maritime, and rail incidents annually, but was notified of more than 8,000 incidents each year.

