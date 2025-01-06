Australia's Fatal Light Aircraft Crashes Claim 27 Lives In 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2025 | 04:40 PM
CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Fatal light aircraft crashes claimed 27 lives in 20 unnecessary accidents last year in Australia after two consecutive years of recording 33 deaths, according to the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB).
Despite the decrease in the number of fatalities, the spate of fatal crashes in 2024 caused concern about the future of the hobby aircraft sector, and aviation experts are calling for more thorough investigations into recreational aircraft accidents, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) on Monday.
Aviation consultant and training officer Lorraine MacGillivray said she wanted to see more air crash investigations and less red tape for pilot training following the death of five people in a string of crashes in the state of Victoria between September and November last year, the ABC reported.
However, large passenger carriers received priority when determining what was investigated, said the ATSB Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell, adding the risk of a fatality was greater around Australia's 2,300 non-towered aerodromes, calling for pilots to remain vigilant to boost safety.
The ATSB said it could investigate around 70 aviation, maritime, and rail incidents annually, but was notified of more than 8,000 incidents each year.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human traffickers
Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC
FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb ..
UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes
UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..
Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..
Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station
Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..
Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi
Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13
Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December
More Stories From World
-
Australia's fatal light aircraft crashes claim 27 lives in 20245 minutes ago
-
Kasatkina, Badosa roll into Adelaide second round as Vekic crashes5 minutes ago
-
China held 671 marathons, road races in 202415 minutes ago
-
International Congress of Chinese Mathematicians to be permanently held in Shanghai15 minutes ago
-
China launches Yangtze River shipping data hub35 minutes ago
-
Beijing Central Axis to open more heritage spaces to public35 minutes ago
-
North Korea fires missile as Blinken warns of Russia cooperation45 minutes ago
-
Japan PM says blocked US Steel deal could hit investments45 minutes ago
-
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby faces final day in role45 minutes ago
-
France's ex-president Sarkozy on trial over alleged Kadhafi pact1 hour ago
-
CAIR calls US' new $8 billion arms sale for Israeli genocide 'racist, sociopathic'1 hour ago
-
Biden issues major coastal protection before Trump handover1 hour ago