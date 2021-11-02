UrduPoint.com

Australia's First Post-Pandemic International Flight Lands In London

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 08:06 PM

Australia's First Post-Pandemic International Flight Lands in London

Australia's first international commercial flight almost 600 days after its borders closed due to COVID-19 has brought passengers to London, aviation radar data show

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Australia's first international commercial flight almost 600 days after its borders closed due to COVID-19 has brought passengers to London, aviation radar data show.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner of the Australian airline Qantas took flight QF1 to London on November 2 from Sydney with a stopover in Darwin.

All passengers on Qantas flights must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, but there are a number of exceptions, primarily for children. The first flights on the way to the phased opening of borders are intended only for Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate family, the statement on the airline's website reads.

On November 1, Australia lifted some of the world's most intense pandemic border restrictions, which have been in effect since March 2020, as vaccination rates across the country approach the target threshold of 80%.

More Stories From World

