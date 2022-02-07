(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Australia's national carrier Qantas announced on Monday that it would open a new flight path between the iconic outback town Broken Hill in far west to New South Wales state capital Sydney

SYDNEY, Feb. 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) --:Australia's national carrier Qantas announced on Monday that it would open a new flight path between the iconic outback town Broken Hill in far west to New South Wales state capital Sydney.

After nearly two years of disrupted travel, airline Qantas, known for its kangaroo logo, has been forced to look within the nation's own shores for new avenues to expand the business and satisfy itchy travellers barred from international travel.

The new route will bring the historic mining town founded in 1883 within reach of Sydney jet setters. Located some 1,100 km west of Sydney, it takes a staggering 13 hours to drive to the regional center surrounded by large stretches of desert.

QantasLink CEO John Gissing said the service would help open up regional NSW for both business and travel, while giving a much-needed boost to the state's regional economies that have been particularly ravaged by drops in tourism during the pandemic.