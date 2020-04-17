(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Australian Minister of Home Affairs Peter Dutton demanded that China come clean about the origins of the coronavirus, which has sparked the pandemic that has already left over 2 million people infected across the world.

Earlier in the week, conservative US broadcaster Fox news cited unnamed sources as reporting that the coronavirus outbreak was a result of laboratory tests gone awry in China's city of Wuhan. US President Donald Trump did not dismiss the reports, while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo all but echoed them. The reports were widely panned both in China and in the international community.

Dutton, speaking to 9News on Friday, said that the families of the 60 people who had lost their lives would demand answers from China, and called for the communist regime to be more transparent.

"I think it is incumbent upon China to answer those questions and provide the information so that people can have clarity about exactly what happened," Dutton, who has himself tested positive for the coronavirus back in March, said in a live chat.

China maintains that it has practiced complete transparency throughout the outbreak, keeping an open line of communication with the World Health Organization from the beginning.