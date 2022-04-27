UrduPoint.com

Australia's Inflation Hits 20-year High Over Rising Fuel Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2022 | 02:15 PM

Australia's inflation hits 20-year high over rising fuel prices

Australia has recorded its highest annual inflation rate in more than 20 years on the back of rising fuel prices

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) --:Australia has recorded its highest annual inflation rate in more than 20 years on the back of rising fuel prices.

According to data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Wednesday, the consumer price index (CPI), which measures the cost of living, rose 2.1 percent in the March quarter and 5.1 percent for the 12 months to March 2022.

It marks the biggest annual CPI reading since 2001 when a 10-percent goods and services tax (GST) was introduced.

The ABS said the growing cost of living was driven by a 5.7-percent increase in the cost of building a new house and an 11-percent rise in fuel prices.

The cost of food increased by 2.8 percent in the March quarter led by beef and vegetables, the cost of which increased by 7.6 and 6.6 percent, respectively.

Related Topics

Australia Reading Price March (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

New Zealand reports 9,830 new community cases of C ..

New Zealand reports 9,830 new community cases of COVID-19

22 seconds ago
 India reports 2,927 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 2,927 new COVID-19 cases

24 seconds ago
 Investment in research boon for Australian economy ..

Investment in research boon for Australian economy: universities peak body

27 seconds ago
 PPP Senator for price support to cotton crop to in ..

PPP Senator for price support to cotton crop to increase textile export

30 seconds ago
 E cards replace ancient cards business in Khyber P ..

E cards replace ancient cards business in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

7 minutes ago
 Poland Officially Stops Importing Russian Gas

Poland Officially Stops Importing Russian Gas

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.