The Australian Labor Party is set to win this Saturday's parliamentary elections, ousting Prime Minister Scott Morrison after four years in office, polls show

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) The Australian Labor Party is set to win this Saturday's parliamentary elections, ousting Prime Minister Scott Morrison after four years in office, polls show.

Anthony Albanese's Labor was ahead with 72 projected seats against the Liberal Party's 55 seats after 58% of the vote was counted, according to the ABC broadcaster.

Labor is only four seats short of the required 76-seat majority in the 151-member House of Representatives.

Anthony Albanese, the opposition leader, has reportedly claimed victory and described the anticipated outcome as "an incredible honor."

"I think people have had enough of division. What they want is to come together as a nation, and I intend to lead that," he was quoted as saying as he left his Sydney home to go to a party event.