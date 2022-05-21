(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) The Australian Labor Party is set to win this Saturday's parliamentary elections, ousting Prime Minister Scott Morrison after four years in office, polls show.

Anthony Albanese's Labor was ahead with 72 projected seats against the Liberal Party's 52 seats after 66% of the vote was counted, according to the ABC broadcaster.

Labor is only four seats short of the required 76-seat majority in the 151-member House of Representatives.

Anthony Albanese, the opposition leader, has claimed victory in a speech at a party event in Sydney, thanking Australians for "this extraordinary honor."

"I'm humbled by this victory and I'm honored to be given the opportunity to serve as the 31 prime minister of Australia," he said.

The 59-year-old career politician underscored his background as "the son of a single mom who was a disability pensioner who grew up in public housing," noting that it said a lot about Australia.

He promised his administration will unite the nation around "our shared values of fairness and opportunity." It is not clear yet whether Labor will form a majority or minority government.

Outgoing Prime Minister Morrison called Albanese to congratulate him on his victory, the Labor leader told a cheering crowd. He said "Scott very graciously wished me well."