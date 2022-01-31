UrduPoint.com

Australia's Largest Warship Suffers Power Failure During Humanitarian Mission - Commander

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2022 | 01:13 PM

Australia's Largest Warship Suffers Power Failure During Humanitarian Mission - Commander

Australian navy frigate HMAS Adelaide was crippled by a massive power failure after completing a humanitarian mission in Tonga, which had been devastated by volcanic eruption and tsunami, the ship's commander, Captain Stuart Watters, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Australian navy frigate HMAS Adelaide was crippled by a massive power failure after completing a humanitarian mission in Tonga, which had been devastated by volcanic eruption and tsunami, the ship's commander, Captain Stuart Watters, said on Monday.

"Marine Technical Department have worked throughout the past few days to restore power and get us operational again. We are still experiencing issues with external communications and wanted to let you know that everyone onboard is safe," Watters wrote in an email to Australia's ABC news.

The warship was "stranded" for some time because of a power failure, including the backup power, that is why most of the crew were sleeping "above deck," the broadcaster said, citing sources onboard.

On January 21, the UK Foreign Office announced that HMAS Adelaide would be sent to Tonga with humanitarian aid consisting of water, tents, and protective equipment, following underwater volcanic eruption and tsunami.

The Australian warship delivered humanitarian supplies for Tonga last week and was let dock even despite a COVID-19 outbreak on board. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said aid delivery was contactless to avoid virus transmission.

A massive volcanic eruption rocked the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai islands, 40 miles north of the Tongan capital of Nuku'alofa, on January 15, triggering a powerful tsunami that uprooted trees, damaged and destroyed buildings and vehicles and covered the islands in a layer of ash.

Related Topics

Tsunami Foreign Office Australia Water Vehicles Adelaide United Kingdom Tonga January

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai to host Terry Fox Run on 5th Febru ..

Expo 2020 Dubai to host Terry Fox Run on 5th February

3 minutes ago
 Hong Kong's Chief Executive to Skip 2022 Winter Ol ..

Hong Kong's Chief Executive to Skip 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - Repo ..

5 minutes ago
 Hasaan Khawar reviews newly set up galleries in La ..

Hasaan Khawar reviews newly set up galleries in Lahore Museum

5 minutes ago
 Nayi Awaaz Dil Se Gao!

Nayi Awaaz Dil Se Gao!

30 minutes ago
 Russians split from family in Ukraine strive to ma ..

Russians split from family in Ukraine strive to maintain ties

5 minutes ago
 Israel strikes Hezbollah positions near Damascus: ..

Israel strikes Hezbollah positions near Damascus: monitor

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>