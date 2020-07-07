Australia's second-biggest city of Melbourne was ordered back into lockdown on Tuesday after seeing a record daily number of 191 new coronavirus cases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Australia's second-biggest city of Melbourne was ordered back into lockdown on Tuesday after seeing a record daily number of 191 new coronavirus cases.

"It's clear we are on the cusp of our second wave - and we cannot let this virus cut through our communities," Victoria State Premier Daniel Andrews said in a statement.

Metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire will have Stage 3 "Stay at Home" restrictions reimposed for six weeks from midnight Wednesday (13:59 GMT) until midnight on August 19.

Andrews compared the pandemic to a "public health bushfire" that required a ring to be put around Melbourne to protect regional residents.

"This is not where any of us wanted to be, but we have to face the reality of our situation. To do anything else would have deadly consequences. I don't take this step lightly," he added.

People are advised not to go outside unless for necessary goods or services, work and education if necessary, medical care, and exercise. Restaurants and cafes will return to take-away services. travel in and out of Victoria state will not be permitted.