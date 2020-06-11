Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday said that restrictions allowing no more than 50 people to visit funerals due to COVID-19 should be abandoned and blamed the recent Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests in the country for preventing the authorities to do so, saying that they had put the progress reached by the government in curbing the COVID-19 pandemic at risk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday said that restrictions allowing no more than 50 people to visit funerals due to COVID-19 should be abandoned and blamed the recent Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests in the country for preventing the authorities to do so, saying that they had put the progress reached by the government in curbing the COVID-19 pandemic at risk.

Protests against racism and police brutality have sparked across the globe following the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Australia had its own BLM demonstrations last weekend, in the face of objections from the authorities. At least one person who participated in the protests has already tested positive for COVID-19. The prime minister stressed that the only reason that the funeral restrictions were still in place was the effect of the recent protests on public health. He also backed calls to double the number of people allowed at funerals.

"I would only say this one thing, the rally last weekend is the only legitimate real block to [allowing up to 100 people at funerals] at the moment, because we actually do not know right now whether those rallies on the weekend may have caused outbreaks.

We actually do not know at this point and we will not know, my health advice is for at least another week," Morrison told 2GB radio station, adding that it "puts a massive spanner in the works."

The prime minister said he wanted to see things go back to normal.

"I do want to see that go back to normal. I want to see people going back to church and places of worship. I want to see Australia getting back to normal. I want to see planes in the air and we want to see that happen as soon as it can and the health evidence of what has been happening is all pointing towards that," Morrison pointed out.

On May 25, George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody in the US state of Minnesota. A video of the arrest showed a white police officer pressing his knee onto Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while the detainee was kept handcuffed on his stomach, repeatedly saying he could not breathe.