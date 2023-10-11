Open Menu

Australia's National Carrier Qantas Reveals Major Shakeup On Board

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2023 | 12:00 PM

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) As Australia's largest domestic and international airline, the Qantas Group announced on Wednesday its plans for board renewal so as to solve reputational issues surrounding the company and restore trust.

The national carrier confirmed in a statement that Chairman Richard Goyder would step down before the company's annual general meeting (AGM) in late 2024.

According to the statement, five directors, including the group's current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director Vanessa Hudson, are set to offer themselves for election at this year's AGM.

"As a Board, we acknowledge the significant reputational and customer service issues facing the group and recognize that accountability is required to restore trust," said Goyder.

The move came a month after Alan Joyce, former CEO for 15 years, bowed out early from his position in September, bringing forward his retirement by two months to help the company "accelerate its renewal."

Over the past few months, the reputation of Qantas has come under attack on several fronts since a string of lawsuits against the Flying Kangaroo made headlines.

At the end of August, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission took Qantas to court, accusing the company of advertising tickets for more than 8,000 flights that were already canceled but not removed from sale.

