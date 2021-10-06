MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state has reached its 70% vaccination target on Wednesday, setting a record as the most vaccinated state in the country, according to the state's premier, Dominic Perrottet.

"Bam. We've hit 70% of over-16s double vaccinated in NSW. This is great news and big step closer to a full reopening and a proper summer," Perrottet said on his Facebook page.

The premier announced easing of some restrictions starting on October 11 and encouraged all NSW citizens to keep a close eye on the NSW Health website.

The premiere's message came as extensions to the stay-at-home orders in certain areas of the state were announced to be in place until October 11, ABC news reported.

Other Australian states are still below 70% of fully vaccinated people, although the Australian Capital Territory is coming fairly close to the target.