Australia's New South Wales Premier Urges People To Stay At Home As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

Australia's New South Wales Premier Urges People to Stay at Home as COVID-19 Cases Rise

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) Australia's New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Sunday urged people to stay at home as COVID-19 cases in the state are on the rise.

"It is really important for us, form here on in, to maintain the stay at home. Do not leave your home unless you absolutely have to. I can't stress that strongly enough," the premier said in a speech streamed on her Facebook page.

Berejiklian also stressed that over 48,000 people were tested for COVID-19 last night and the number of tests done should stay equally high as there were 77 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in NSW. Over 50 of the new 77 cases were close family members of those who have been infected.

Givent he spread of infection among family members, the Premier urged everyone to stay at home and stay away from visiting family and friends unless necessary. Berejiklian also added that she was anticipating that the cases tol rise to "greater than 100" by tomorrow.

As of July 10, the state has a total of 514 active COVID-19 cases. The state of Victoria has added NSW to a red travel zone and closed its borders.

Since February 22, when the vaccine rollout began in Australia, over 2.6 million doses were administered in the state. In all of Australia, 9 million doses have been given.

