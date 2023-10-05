Open Menu

Australia's New South Wales Sees Almost 400 Bushfires Within 7 Days

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Australia's New South Wales sees almost 400 bushfires within 7 days

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) -- The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) has seen almost 400 wildfires break out since Friday, local authorities reported on Thursday.

The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) noted that it had been a busy period for firefighters, with blazes gripping multiple areas across the state, including the Bega Valley, Mid-Western, Hunter and North Coast.

Three properties were confirmed destroyed in the Bega Valley region due to a mega bushfire in Coolagolite.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and NSW Premier Chris Minns visited the region on Wednesday afternoon, calling people to prepare for a "horror summer.

"

"We are one week into October, and we're experiencing mid-summer conditions, multiple days above 30 degrees, high winds. Bushfires love this environment, and it's devastating for regional communities in particular," said Minns.

The alert level for the Coolagolite fire was later downgraded from "emergency" to "advice."

In its latest major fire update on Thursday, the fire authority confirmed that with cooler temperatures and the falling of at least 20 mm of rain, the fire didn't grow in size overnight.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Alert Wales October From Love

Recent Stories

Apex Committee of SIFC reviews various initiatives ..

Apex Committee of SIFC reviews various initiatives for Pakistan’s economic rec ..

2 minutes ago
 Usman Dar blames Imran Khan for May 9 events, quit ..

Usman Dar blames Imran Khan for May 9 events, quits PTI and politics

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan-GCC FTA will help enhance Pakistan's expo ..

Pakistan-GCC FTA will help enhance Pakistan's exports to Gulf States: Gohar

25 minutes ago
 Masood stresses need to foster Pak-US economic par ..

Masood stresses need to foster Pak-US economic partnership

31 minutes ago
 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off in Indi ..

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off in India today

50 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE Vice President sends written letter to Prime M ..

UAE Vice President sends written letter to Prime Minister of Qatar which include ..

10 hours ago
 UAE team of Disaster Victim Identification contrib ..

UAE team of Disaster Victim Identification contribute to locating 181 missing v ..

12 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023

12 hours ago
 ECP to have all required support, security for hol ..

ECP to have all required support, security for holding next elections: Bugti

12 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023

13 hours ago

More Stories From World