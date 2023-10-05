Open Menu

Australia's New South Wales Sees Almost 400 Bushfires Within 7 Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2023 | 04:20 PM

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) SYDNEY, Oct. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) has seen almost 400 wildfires break out since Friday, local authorities reported on Thursday.

The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) noted that it had been a busy period for firefighters, with blazes gripping multiple areas across the state, including the Bega Valley, Mid-Western, Hunter and North Coast.

Three properties were confirmed destroyed in the Bega Valley region due to a mega bushfire in Coolagolite.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and NSW Premier Chris Minns visited the region on Wednesday afternoon, calling people to prepare for a "horror summer.

"We are one week into October, and we're experiencing mid-summer conditions, multiple days above 30 degrees, high winds. Bushfires love this environment, and it's devastating for regional communities in particular," said Minns.

The alert level for the Coolagolite fire was later downgraded from "emergency" to "advice."

In its latest major fire update on Thursday, the fire authority confirmed that with cooler temperatures and the falling of at least 20 mm of rain, the fire didn't grow in size overnight.

