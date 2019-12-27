UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia's NSW Emergency Chief Will Not Cancel Vacation Despite Bushfires - Reports

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 05:29 PM

Australia's NSW Emergency Chief Will Not Cancel Vacation Despite Bushfires - Reports

Emergency Services Minister for the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) David Elliott will not cancel his planned vacation to the United Kingdom and France despite the ongoing bushfires in his country, media reported on Friday, citing the minister's office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Emergency Services Minister for the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) David Elliott will not cancel his planned vacation to the United Kingdom and France despite the ongoing bushfires in his country, media reported on Friday, citing the minister's office.

Elliott's office has not disclosed the duration of his trip, but stated that his responsibilities would be temporarily given to NSW Prisons Minister Anthony Roberts, the ABC broadcaster reported.

"I will continue to receive two briefings each day from the RFS [Rural Fire Service] Commissioner," Elliott said, as quoted by the broadcaster, adding that he would return home if the situation demanded it.

Since early November, Australia has been ravaged by serious bushfires, which have already killed nine people. The blazes have also destroyed hundreds of properties and more than two million acres of forest, including koala habitats.

Earlier this month, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison cut his vacation in Hawaii short after it was reported that two firefighters had died while trying to extinguish the fires.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Australia France Died David Wales United Kingdom November Media From Million

Recent Stories

Drug-pusher arrested in Sialkot

3 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles ..

3 minutes ago

Car hits to death one, injures 4 due to fog in Kha ..

3 minutes ago

Body of unidentified man recovered in Multan

38 seconds ago

Police, Rescue 1122 conducts mock exercise in Goma ..

40 seconds ago

Details of 14,730 ineligible BISP beneficiaries to ..

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.