MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) Australia's New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Saturday that she is disappointed with the National Cabinet's decision to half the number of people allowed to enter Australia each week due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

"I am disappointed that the other leaders didn't see fit to maintain the number of Aussies coming back home ... Of course we will respect what the decision of the National Cabinet was and move forward in that regard," the premier said in her COVID-19 update which was broadcast live on her Facebook page.

On July 2, the cabinet decided that the number of people arriving to Australia from abroad will be brought from 6,370 to 3,035 by July 14. This cap will be in place until at least the start of 2022.

Berejiklian noted that the "number of people coming home does not change the risk" of the virus spreading because the Delta Plus variant is a lot more "transmissible" than the others.

She also added that virus outbreaks will only go down when the "vast majority" of the population is vaccinated.

A two-week lockdown is in place in NSW until July 9.

"We are at a good position. The lockdown is having the impact to date that we thought it would. There is nothing surprising that we have seen in the numbers and of course as the days go by, we want to see the numbers of people who have been exposed in the community with the virus continue to decline," Berejiklian added.

On Friday, NSW recorded 31 new community transmitted cases, 27 of which are linked to previously confirmed cases. An additional case was reported from overseas. The state has administered of 21,000 COVID-19 vaccines in just 24 hours, raising the total number of vaccines administered to 2.2 million.