CANBERRA, Dec. 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The front entrance of the Old Parliament House in Australia's capital Canberra was damaged on Thursday after the building was set on fire.

Firefighters were called to the site at about 11:30 a.m. local time (0030 GMT) and the blaze was soon put out.

Video footage by local media showed protesters gathering at the front of the building. According to local police, the cause of the fire is being investigated.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported that the Old Parliament House in Canberra, which now houses the Museum of Australian Democracy, was forced to close last week when protesters started a fire at the door.

That blaze was later believed to be ceremonial.

ABC reported that crowds began gathering last week as the Aboriginal Tent Embassy, a site on the lawns outside the Old Parliament House for the political rights of the indigenous Australians, is to celebrate its 50th anniversary.