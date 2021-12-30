UrduPoint.com

Australia's Old Parliament House Damaged By Fire

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2021 | 02:41 PM

Australia's Old Parliament House damaged by fire

The front entrance of the Old Parliament House in Australia's capital Canberra was damaged on Thursday after the building was set on fire

CANBERRA, Dec. 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The front entrance of the Old Parliament House in Australia's capital Canberra was damaged on Thursday after the building was set on fire.

Firefighters were called to the site at about 11:30 a.m. local time (0030 GMT) and the blaze was soon put out.

Video footage by local media showed protesters gathering at the front of the building. According to local police, the cause of the fire is being investigated.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported that the Old Parliament House in Canberra, which now houses the Museum of Australian Democracy, was forced to close last week when protesters started a fire at the door.

That blaze was later believed to be ceremonial.

ABC reported that crowds began gathering last week as the Aboriginal Tent Embassy, a site on the lawns outside the Old Parliament House for the political rights of the indigenous Australians, is to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Related Topics

Fire Police Australia Parliament Democracy Canberra SITE Media

Recent Stories

KPK retains prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 1 ..

KPK retains prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 169-run win over Northern

9 minutes ago
 Muhammad Rizwan nominated for ICC Men’s T20I Pla ..

Muhammad Rizwan nominated for ICC Men’s T20I Player of the Year award

20 minutes ago
 Two minors suffocated to death

Two minors suffocated to death

6 minutes ago
 Putin Wishes Biden Happy New Year, Says Russia, US ..

Putin Wishes Biden Happy New Year, Says Russia, US Can Interact Constructively

8 minutes ago
 Borrell's Words on Security Guarantees Dialogue's ..

Borrell's Words on Security Guarantees Dialogue's EU Contribution Sound Weird - ..

8 minutes ago
 UPDATE - Most Pressure on Members of Saddam Hussei ..

UPDATE - Most Pressure on Members of Saddam Hussein's Trial Came From Iraqi Side ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.