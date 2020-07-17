MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) President of the Australian Olympic Committee John Coates and Vice-President of the Singapore National Olympic Council Ser Miang Ng on Friday were voted in as vice presidents of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Coates also serves as the chairman of the IOC Tokyo 2020 Coordination Committee.

The vote took place during the 136th session of the IOC via a teleconference. The session also elected Argentina's Gerardo Werthein and the Philippines' Mikaela Cojuangco Jaworski to the IOC Executive board.